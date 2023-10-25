Constellium SE Slips After Reporting Lower Q3 Results

(RTTNews) - Constellium SE (CSTM) shares are down more than 7 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported profit for the third quarter that fell from the previous year.

Revenue for the quarter also were down, compared to the prior year.

The quarterly earnings were $64 million or $0.43 per share compared to $131 million or $0.88 per share last year.

Revenue for the quarter were $1.72 billion, down from $2.02 billion in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $15.05, down 7.56 percent from the previous close of $16.28 on a volume of 1,253,816.

