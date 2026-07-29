Constellium Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) reported record second-quarter adjusted EBITDA and raised its full-year 2026 outlook, citing stronger aerospace and industrial demand, favorable recycling conditions and supply constraints in North American automotive aluminum products.

Chief Executive Officer Ingrid Joerg said the company’s quarterly results exceeded its own expectations despite macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainty. “We achieved stronger financial performance across all of our operating segments compared to last year and compared to last quarter,” she said.

Second-quarter shipments totaled 381,000 tons, with higher Aerospace & Transportation, or A&T, shipments offset by lower Packaging, Automotive Rolled Products, or P&ARP, volumes. Revenue increased 31% year over year to $2.7 billion, largely reflecting higher revenue per ton and metal prices. The company said its pass-through model reduces its exposure to aluminum price movements.

Net income rose to $148 million from $36 million a year earlier. Reported adjusted EBITDA increased more than 200% to $439 million, including a $129 million positive non-cash metal-price-lag impact. Excluding that impact, adjusted EBITDA was a company record of $310 million, up 88% from $165 million in the prior-year quarter.

Segment Results

A&T adjusted EBITDA rose 61% year over year to a quarterly-record $135 million. Chief Financial Officer Jack Guo said volume contributed $40 million, supported by a 14% increase in aerospace shipments and a 26% increase in Transportation, Industry and Defense, or TID, shipments.

Aerospace demand improved during the first half, while TID demand benefited from U.S. onshoring activity and automotive coil shipments from Ravenswood amid supply disruptions in North American automotive rolled products. Price and mix added $16 million in the segment, primarily from improved aerospace and TID pricing.

P&ARP adjusted EBITDA rose 123% to a record $165 million. Automotive shipments increased 15% as the company benefited from shortages of aluminum automotive body sheet in North America, while packaging shipments declined 9%. Joerg said packaging demand remained healthy, but Constellium prioritized its available rolling capacity toward automotive products during the supply disruption.

Guo said P&ARP benefited from $74 million of favorable costs, including improved scrap spreads, higher North American metal prices and increased recycling throughput and productivity in North America and Europe.

Adjusted EBITDA in the Automotive Structures & Industry, or AS&I, segment increased 44% to $26 million, driven mainly by lower operating costs. Segment volumes were stable, with automotive and industrial extruded-product shipments flat from the prior year.

Cash Flow, Capital Returns and Balance Sheet

Constellium generated $90 million in free cash flow during the second quarter, bringing its first-half total to $95 million. The company said higher segment EBITDA was partly offset by working-capital use, capital expenditures and cash taxes.

The company repurchased 623,000 shares for $20 million during the quarter. Year to date, it has repurchased 1.8 million shares for $48 million. Since initiating its repurchase program in 2024, Constellium has bought back 15.3 million shares for $241 million. Approximately $287 million remains available under the program through December 2028.

Net debt stood at $1.8 billion at quarter-end, down $64 million from the end of 2025, while leverage fell to 1.8 times. Liquidity exceeded $1 billion. The company also completed a $100 million partial redemption of its senior notes due in June 2028, leaving $225 million of principal outstanding on those notes.

Raised 2026 Outlook

Constellium raised its 2026 adjusted EBITDA outlook, excluding the non-cash effect of metal-price lag, to a range of $980 million to $1.02 billion. It also increased its free-cash-flow target to more than $300 million.

Guo said the company expects approximately $330 million of capital expenditures, $125 million of cash interest and $105 million of cash taxes in 2026. He said cash taxes are expected to be higher than prior guidance because of increased profitability, while working capital is expected to be a larger use of cash due mainly to higher metal prices.

Management said the outlook assumes that recent demand trends continue and the broader macroeconomic environment remains relatively stable. Joerg said the revised forecast puts the company on track to achieve its 2028 financial targets two years early.

During the question-and-answer session, management said second-half results are expected to reflect normal seasonal softness, including lower European demand during summer and December, planned maintenance activity and a moderation in year-over-year recycling benefits. The company said it has largely locked in scrap needs for the third quarter and much of the fourth quarter at favorable levels.

End Markets and Operating Environment

Joerg said aerospace demand has run ahead of Constellium’s initial expectations for the year, supported by record commercial aircraft backlogs, rising aircraft deliveries and efforts by original equipment manufacturers to increase build rates. The company has started customer qualifications for its third Airware cast house in Issoire and expects that facility to ramp up in 2027.

In automotive, management said North American demand remains resilient and the supply disruption affecting another supplier’s U.S. facility has been a net positive for Constellium’s 2026 results, though the benefit is expected to taper during the third quarter. European automotive demand remains weak, particularly in premium vehicle segments.

Constellium said North American automotive rolling capacity remains limited and that it expects to be fully booked for several years. Joerg characterized the anticipated Oswego restart as a restoration of previously existing capacity rather than new market capacity.

The company also addressed the Middle East conflict, saying its exposure to metal supply from the region represents a small portion of overall requirements. Most energy costs are locked in for 2026, although management cited emerging inflation pressure in freight, lubricants and coatings. Joerg said the overall impact currently appears “digestible,” though longer-term effects remain uncertain.

About Constellium (NYSE:CSTM)

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan's rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

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