Constellium N.V. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

(RTTNews) - Constellium N.V. (CSTM) announced a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at Euro16 million, or Euro0.11 per share. This compares with Euro20 million, or Euro0.14 per share, in last year's first quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.5% to Euro1.731 billion from Euro1.956 billion last year.

Constellium N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): Euro16 Mln. vs. Euro20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): Euro0.11 vs. Euro0.14 last year. -Revenue (Q1): Euro1.731 Bln vs. Euro1.956 Bln last year.

