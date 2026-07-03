Constellium Up 56.5% YTD & Counting: Buy Now or Wait for a Dip?

Constellium SE’s CSTM shares have surged 56.5% in the year-to-date period, outperforming the industry and the S&P 500, which have declined 0.1% and gained 9.3%, respectively. Among its peers, Alcoa Corporation AA and Ryerson Holding Corporation RYZ shares have declined 8.3% and 4.4%, respectively, over the same time frame.

CSTM Outperforms Industry & S&P 500



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Closing at $29.33 in the last trading session, the stock is trading close to its 52-week high of $36.99 and significantly higher than its 52-week low of $13.04. It is trading below its 50-day moving average but remains above its 200-day moving average, indicating near-term weakness while reflecting positive long-term market sentiment.

Constellium Stock’s 50-Day & 200-Day Moving Averages



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Let’s take a look at CSTM’s fundamentals to better analyze how to play the stock.

Factors Driving Constellium’s Performance

The company’s Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products segment remains a key growth driver. In the first quarter of 2026, segment revenues surged 24% year over year, primarily driven by higher metal prices. Strong demand for packaging rolled products, reflected in increased order volumes, further supported the segment’s performance.



Also, solid momentum in the Aerospace & Transportation segment bodes well for CSTM. The segment’s shipments grew 18% year over year in the first quarter, driven by higher shipments of aerospace and transportation, industry and defense (TID) rolled products. Revenues from the segment increased 30%, supported by strong shipments and metal prices.



Constellium’s Automotive Structures & Industry segment’s revenues increased 9% to approximately $415 million, supported by higher metal prices.



Growing aluminum prices have been providing support to domestic producers like Constellium. Although ceasefire efforts have eased immediate concerns over supply disruptions, uncertainty surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz continues to weigh on global energy markets. The uncertainty has helped keep aluminum prices elevated, benefiting major industry participants such as Constellium.



CSTM also remains committed to rewarding its shareholders handsomely through share buybacks. For instance, the company generated positive free cash flow of $5 million in the first three months of 2026 and returned approximately $28 million to shareholders through share repurchases.



Constellium’s board authorized a new share buyback program recently to repurchase up to $300 million worth of shares. This program will be effective from May 21, 2026, till Dec. 31, 2028. The company ended the quarter with leverage of 2.2x, remaining within the company’s target range of 1.5-2.5x.



However, Constellium continues to face elevated costs and expenses. In the first quarter, the cost of sales increased 18.9% year over year. Selling, general and administrative expenses also climbed 24.4% in the year. The increase in operating expenses, if not controlled, might adversely impact the company’s margins in the quarters ahead.



CSTM operates in the highly competitive primary aluminum market, which includes major industry players such as Alcoa and Ryerson Holding.

Stock Valuation



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CSTM has a forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67X, which is above the industry average of 7.73X. In comparison, Alcoa and Ryerson Holding are trading at 6.57X and 14.75X, respectively.

Constellium’s Earnings Estimate Revision



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Earnings estimates for CSTM have remained steady over the past 60 days for 2026 and for 2027.

Conclusion

CSTM is well-positioned for growth, supported by strong demand in the packaging and aerospace markets and a favorable metal pricing environment. Also, the company’s shareholder-friendly initiatives are likely to boost investor confidence.



However, the near-term challenges, such as rising operating costs & expenses, are limiting this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s near-term prospects. While current shareholders should hold their positions, new investors should wait for the stock to retract some of its recent gains and provide a better entry point.



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.