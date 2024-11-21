News & Insights

Constellation Software initiated with a Buy at UBS

November 21, 2024 — 05:50 am EST

UBS initiated coverage of Constellation Software (CNSWF) with a Buy rating and C$5,150 price target implying 15% upside potential. Constellation is a high quality capital allocator in the vertical market software space, offering an “exceptional track record” since its 2006 initial public offering, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that with its “moated” business model helping price, access to data decisioning driving optimization while keeping its preferred acquirer status, the company is poised to expand its inorganic strategy and boost profitability.

