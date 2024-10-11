Constellation Energy Gains From Clean Energy Focus & Investments

Constellation Energy Corporation’s CEG long-term investments and focus on renewable energy help boost its performance. The company’s position as an industry leader in the safe operation of nuclear plants helps it increase its nuclear output.



However, the company faces risks related to non-performance of its suppliers and variation in weather conditions.

Tailwinds for Constellation Energy

CEG’s strategic investment plans and focus on expanding its renewable portfolio drive its earnings performance. It expects nearly $5.1 billion of capital expenditures during 2024-2025. Nearly 45-47% of projected capital expenditures are for acquiring nuclear fuel, which includes additional nuclear fuel to increase inventory levels. CEG expects to invest nearly $875 million of organic growth in the 2024-2025 period, meeting its double-digit return threshold.



Constellation Energy is an industry leader in safe, efficient and reliable operation of nuclear plants. Its nuclear fleet capacity factor was an impressive 94.4% in the first half of 2024 compared with 92.6% in the year-ago period. This indicates continued strong production in the current year.



CEG is launching a $350 million project to increase the output and lifespan of its portfolio of renewable energy sources by enhancing efficiency, increasing output and extending the life of its Criterion wind project in Oakland, MD, by 20 years. This initiative is expected to deliver more carbon-free electricity to the area. The company is all set to take advantage of the growing demand from data centers.

CEG’s Headwinds

Constellation Energy engages a diverse set of suppliers to ensure that it can secure the nuclear fuel needed to continue operating its nuclear fleet in the long term. Non-performance by these suppliers could have a material adverse impact on the company’s consolidated financial statements.



Seasonal factors and weather variability influence the company’s operating results. If the summer or winter weather differs from expectations, CEG could need more resources to fulfill its contractual obligations.

Data Centers to Create Opportunity for CEG & Other Companies

Clean electricity demand is rising across industries, and Constellation Energy’s ability to produce a high volume of emission-free electricity from its nuclear plants is well-equipped to meet demand from the data centers.



Along with CEG, other companies like Dominion Energy D, Vistra Corp. VST and PPL Corp. PPL are set to reap the benefits of the expanding demand from data centers.



Dominion Energy operates in Virginia and expects demand from data centers in the state to grow from 3.3 gigawatts (GW) in 2023 to more than 7 GW in 2030.



Over the past five years, the company has connected 94 data centers with more than 4 GW of capacity in Northern Virginia. Through July, it has connected nine new data centers and expects to connect another 15 in 2024.



Vistra operates in Texas, where it is expected to benefit from rising demand from data centers. Per a McKinsey & Company report, demand for electricity from data centers in Texas can increase 35 GW in 2030 from the 2023 levels.



Through its solar and storage projects, the company should be able to provide clean power to the region's large data centers.



PPL is also experiencing load growth, driven by data center demand. Nearly 5 GW of potential data center demand is in advanced stages of planning advanced stages with more than 17 GW of interconnection requests in the queue from 2026-2033 in the Pennsylvania segment.



Active data center requests have increased and are expected to exceed 2 GW during 2027-2033, with about 350 MW in advanced stages, in its Kentucky segment.





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.