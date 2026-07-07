Constellation Brands Stock Outlook Hinges on Beer Strength

Constellation Brands STZ remains a beer-led investment story, with its outlook tied to how well its imported portfolio offsets uneven demand.



Premium beer brands continue to provide scale and pricing power. Still, weak Wine and Spirits results, tariff pressure and cautious fiscal 2027 guidance keep the stock balanced.

Beer Remains the Core Growth Driver

Beer accounted for about 93.8% of consolidated net sales in the first quarter of fiscal 2027, underscoring how central this segment is to Constellation’s earnings base. Beer net sales rose 2% to $2.28 billion, helped by shipment volume growth and pricing gains.



Shipments increased 1.8%, while depletions slipped just 0.3% despite a volatile consumer backdrop. Modelo Especial and Corona Extra were soft, but Pacifico, Victoria and Modelo Chelada brands posted gains. That mix matters as management works to rebuild relevance for scaled names.



Capacity spending also keeps the beer outlook in focus. The company is investing in brewery projects at Nava, Obregón and Veracruz to support future demand and improve operating flexibility. Beer capital expenditures were $164.3 million in the quarter.

Anheuser-Busch InBev BUD, the world’s largest brewer, remains a useful comparison for investors watching premium beer demand and brand execution. Molson Coors Beverage Company TAP also offers context as value, pack architecture and category traffic remain competitive variables.

Constellation Brands Inc Price and Consensus

Constellation Brands Inc price-consensus-chart | Constellation Brands Inc Quote

Wine and Spirits Reset Still Weighs

Constellation’s Wine and Spirits business remains the main drag. First-quarter segment net sales fell 47% year over year to $149.2 million, mainly because $142 million of sales from divested assets were no longer included after the 2025 Wine Divestitures.



The smaller portfolio showed better underlying movement. Organic net sales rose 8%, organic shipments increased 7.7% and depletions grew 6.6%. Gains for brands such as Kim Crawford and Mi CAMPO Tequila suggest that the higher-end portfolio still has consumer appeal, but profitability is still under repair.



The segment reported a comparable operating loss of $1.1 million in the quarter. Tariffs, retaliatory tariffs and actions in certain international markets also pressured branded wine and spirits shipment volume.

Margins, Cash Flow and Guidance Set the Near-Term Tone

Constellation’s first-quarter comparable earnings of $3.43 per share rose 7% year over year and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.22. Net sales declined 3% to $2.433 billion but exceeded the consensus mark of $2.404 billion.



Beer operating income increased 2% to $891.4 million, but beer operating margin was nearly flat at 39.0%. Pricing, fixed cost absorption and savings helped, while higher materials costs, aluminum tariffs, product mix and marketing spending limited expansion.



Operating cash flow was $661.8 million in the first quarter. Management still expects fiscal 2027 operating cash flow of $2.4-$2.5 billion and free cash flow of $1.6-$1.7 billion.



Still, the outlook is cautious. Constellation projects enterprise organic net sales and beer net sales between a 1% decline and a 1% increase in fiscal 2027. That range reflects limited visibility as consumers respond to inflation, fuel prices and tighter discretionary income.



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Bottom Line for STZ Investors

Constellation’s stock outlook depends on beer execution. The segment has the brands, pricing and capacity investment to support the long-term case, but demand remains uneven and the Wine and Spirits reset is not yet contributing enough to change the broader tone.



STZ currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

It has a Value Score of B, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of B. The Style Scores point to favorable value and momentum characteristics, while the VGM Score suggests a reasonably balanced style profile. However, the Zacks Rank remains the primary stock-selection signal because it reflects earnings estimate revisions. A Zacks Rank #4 indicates a more cautious earnings-revision setup, even when some Style Scores are favorable.

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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