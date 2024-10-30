News & Insights

Stocks

Consolidated Lithium Metals Completes $300,000 Financing

October 30, 2024 — 06:11 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Consolidated Lithium Metals (TSE:CLM) has released an update.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. successfully closed a private placement flow-through financing, raising $300,000 to fund exploration projects in Quebec, Canada. The company’s CEO, Richard Quesnel, personally invested in the offering, highlighting his confidence in the company’s future exploration plans. The proceeds will focus on advancing their mining properties, with no funds allocated for management fees or investor relations.

For further insights into TSE:CLM stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.