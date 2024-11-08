Consolidated Edison's Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Consolidated Edison, Inc. ED reported third-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.68 per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.56 by 7.7%. Moreover, the bottom line increased 3.7% from $1.62 per share recorded in the prior-year quarter.



See the Zacks Earnings Calendar to stay ahead of market-making news.



The company posted GAAP earnings of $1.70 per share compared with $1.53 in the third quarter of 2023.



The year-over-year growth can be attributed to higher operating revenues and operating income from the prior-year quarter’s level.

ED’s Total Revenues

Consolidated Edison's total operating revenues of $4.09 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.02 billion by 1.9%. The top line also increased 5.7% from $3.87 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The upside was driven by higher gas and electric revenues.



Electric revenues totaled $3.67 billion, which increased 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.47 billion.



Gas revenues totaled $373 million, which increased 5.7% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $353 million.



Steam revenues were in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $49 million.



Non-utility revenues were also in line with the year-ago quarter’s figure of $1 million.

Consolidated Edison Inc Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Consolidated Edison Inc price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Consolidated Edison Inc Quote

ED’s Operating Statistics

Total operating expenses increased 2.6% year over year to $3.23 billion.



Other operations and maintenance expenses increased 5.7%. Meanwhile, depreciation and amortization expenses jumped 7.4%. Taxes, other than income taxes, went up 7% year over year. Purchase power costs declined 6.7% year over year. Fuel expenses decreased 20.6% year over year, while the cost of gas purchased for resale was down 8.2%.



The company’s third-quarter operating income went up 19.4% year over year to $862 million.

Financials

Cash and temporary cash investments as of Sept. 30, 2024 were $0.09 billion compared with $1.19 billion as of Dec. 31, 2023.



The company’s long-term debt was $23.44 billion as of the same date compared with $21.93 billion at 2023-end.



As of Sept. 30, cash from operating activities amounted to $2.30 billion compared with $1.18 billion in the prior year.

ED’s Guidance

Consolidated Edison updated its 2024 guidance. It now expects to generate adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $5.30-$5.40, which is narrower than its prior guidance of $5.20-$5.40. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $5.31 per share, which lies just above the lower end of the company’s new guided range.

ED's Zacks Rank

Consolidated Edison currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Utility Releases

Edison International EIX reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.51 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 by 8.6%. The bottom line also increased 9.4% from $1.38 per share in the year-ago quarter.



EIX's operating revenues totaled $5.20 billion, which beat the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion by 9.4%. The top line also increased 10.6% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $4.70 billion.



FirstEnergy FE reported third-quarter 2024 operating earnings of 85 cents per share, which lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 95 cents by 6.6%. The bottom line decreased 3.4% from the year-ago figure of 88 cents per share.



FE’s operating revenues totaled $3.73 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion by 6.4%. The top line, however, increased 6.9% from $3.48 billion reported in the year-ago quarter.



CenterPoint Energy, Inc. CNP reported third-quarter adjusted earnings of 31 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 36 cents by 13.9%. The bottom line also deteriorated 22.5% from the year-ago figure.



CNP’s revenues totaled $1.86 billion, which missed the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion by 1.2%. The top line was also 0.2% lower than the year-ago figure.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Edison International (EIX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

FirstEnergy Corporation (FE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Consolidated Edison Inc (ED) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.