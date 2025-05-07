CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS Earnings Results: $CCSI Reports Quarterly Earnings

CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS ($CCSI) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported earnings of $1.37 per share, beating estimates of $1.34 by $0.03. The company also reported revenue of $87,140,000, missing estimates of $88,761,930 by $-1,621,930.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $CCSI stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 79 institutional investors add shares of CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS stock to their portfolio, and 66 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- KENT LAKE PR LLC removed 352,541 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,411,628
- NEW SOUTH CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC added 177,247 shares (+100.1%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $4,090,860
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 166,377 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,969,755
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 105,012 shares (-38.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,505,586
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 96,600 shares (+632.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,304,876
- M&T BANK CORP removed 84,781 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,956,745
- JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC added 72,589 shares (+3.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,731,973
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CCSI in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- BTIG issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024
To track analyst ratings and price targets for CONSENSUS CLOUD SOLUTIONS, check out Quiver Quantitative's $CCSI forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.