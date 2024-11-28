News & Insights

Conroy Gold Unveils Promising Gold Exploration Results

November 28, 2024 — 12:47 pm EST

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources (GB:CGNR) has released an update.

Conroy Gold and Natural Resources has announced its final results for the year ending May 2024, highlighting its strategic advancements in the Discs of Gold Project, which spans over 1,000 km² in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The company has identified eight exploration targets with significant gold potential, emphasizing the Clontibret to Clay Lake prospect as a promising growth area. The company is also considering new partnership models to develop potential gold mines along its discovered district gold trends.

