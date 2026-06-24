ConocoPhillips (COP) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

ConocoPhillips (COP) closed at $106.92 in the latest trading session, marking a -2.77% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.1% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.35%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.43%.

Heading into today, shares of the energy company had lost 5.66% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.58% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.34%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of ConocoPhillips in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.99, marking a 110.56% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $17.05 billion, up 15.71% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.03 per share and a revenue of $66.52 billion, representing changes of +62.82% and +8.08%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ConocoPhillips. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.17% higher. ConocoPhillips is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, ConocoPhillips is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 10.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 18.61, which means ConocoPhillips is trading at a discount to the group.

Investors should also note that COP has a PEG ratio of 1.22 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. COP's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.88 as of yesterday's close.

The Oil and Gas - Integrated - United States industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 179, this industry ranks in the bottom 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.7% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ConocoPhillips (COP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.