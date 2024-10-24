Connexion Mobility Ltd Announces Share Buy-Back Plan

Connexion Telematics Limited (AU:CXZ) has released an update.

Connexion Mobility Ltd has announced a daily buy-back of its ordinary fully paid shares, as part of its ongoing strategy to enhance shareholder value. This move could signal the company’s confidence in its financial health and long-term prospects, potentially making it an attractive option for investors. The buy-back commenced with the acquisition of eight shares on the previous day.

