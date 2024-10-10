Connexa's Yuanyu Signs $30 Mln Licensing Deal With Guofu Enterprise To Cover East, Southeast Asia

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. (YYAI), Thursday announced that its subsidiary Yuanyu Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. has signed a licensing deal with Guofu Enterprise Management Co., Ltd. to offer online dating and matchmaking services in Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

The Hong-Kong based subsidiary expects the deal to generate minimum royalty payments of over $30 million through the end of December 2026.

Currently, Connexa's stock is trading at $7.97, down 2.17 percent on the Nasdaq.

