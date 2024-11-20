News & Insights

Connexa Sports Technologies receives approval for continued listing on Nasdaq

November 20, 2024 — 07:21 am EST

Connexa Sports Technologies (YYAI) announces that it has received Nasdaq approval for its continued listing following the acquisition of a further 50% ownership stake in Yuanyu Enterprise Management, a Hong Kong-based entity focused on the global Love and Marriage sector. As already approved by Connexa’s shareholders, upon completion of this acquisition Connexa will undergo a change of control, appoint new directors and effect a spin-off of the Slinger Bag business. The new Connexa entity will continue to trade under the YYAI ticker symbol, with trading commencing at the opening of the market on Friday, November 22, 2024.

