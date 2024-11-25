Connected Minerals Limited Shares Investor Updates

News & Insights

November 25, 2024 — 09:03 pm EST

Connected IO Ltd. (AU:CML) has released an update.

Connected Minerals Limited presented its investor updates, highlighting their exploration results reviewed by a competent professional. Despite uncertainties and risks inherent in forward-looking statements, the company remains focused on its strategic objectives. Investors are urged to consider these risks before making financial decisions.

