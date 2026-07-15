Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the GraniteShares 2x Long COIN Daily ETF, where 13,160,000 units were destroyed, or a 10.5% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WEBs Defined Volatility XLE ETF, which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVXE, in morning trading today State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR is off about 0.8%.

VIDEO: CONL, DVXE: Big ETF Outflows

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