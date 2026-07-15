And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the WEBs Defined Volatility XLE ETF, which lost 10,000 of its units, representing a 40.0% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of DVXE, in morning trading today State Street Energy Select Sector SPDR is off about 0.8%.
VIDEO: CONL, DVXE: Big ETF Outflows
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.