Conico Limited’s Director Sheds Significant Shareholding

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.
Conico Limited has announced a significant change in the securities held by director Douglas Howard Solomon, with a disposal of over 49 million ordinary shares through an off-market trade. This move is expected to capture the attention of investors and market participants, as it might influence perceptions of the company’s direction and future prospects.
