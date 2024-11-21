News & Insights

Conico Limited’s Director Sheds Significant Shareholding

November 21, 2024 — 12:08 am EST

Conico Limited (AU:CNJ) has released an update.

Conico Limited has announced a significant change in the securities held by director Douglas Howard Solomon, with a disposal of over 49 million ordinary shares through an off-market trade. This move is expected to capture the attention of investors and market participants, as it might influence perceptions of the company’s direction and future prospects.

