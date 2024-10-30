News & Insights

Confluent reports Q3 adjusted EPS 10c, consensus 5c

October 30, 2024 — 04:14 pm EDT

Reports Q3 revenue $250.2M, consensus $244.81M. “Confluent (CFLT) was founded with the mission of setting data in motion for organizations around the world,” said Jay Kreps, co-founder and CEO, Confluent. “Today, thousands of great customers trust Confluent to stream, connect, process, and govern their real-time data. In just 10 years since our founding, we have scaled to surpass $1 billion in total revenue run rate with over $250 million in Q3 total revenue. We also exceeded all guided metrics for Q3, including year-over-year subscription revenue growth of 27%. In the decade ahead, we remain well-positioned to drive durable long-term growth with our complete data streaming platform.”

