Confluent (CFLT) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

Wall Street analysts forecast that Confluent (CFLT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.08 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 33.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $277.76 million, exhibiting an increase of 18.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Confluent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $10.18 million. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Subscription' should come in at $267.57 million. The estimate points to a change of +19.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Confluent Cloud' will likely reach $149.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +27.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Remaining performance obligations (RPO)' will reach $1.04 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $887.80 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Confluent shares have recorded returns of +11.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.9% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFLT will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

Confluent, Inc. (CFLT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

