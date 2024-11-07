News & Insights

Conduit Holdings Manager Boosts Shareholding by 15,000 Shares

November 07, 2024 — 11:32 am EST

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited announced that Trevor Carvey, a key managerial figure, has acquired 15,000 common shares, bringing his total ownership to 590,557 shares. This acquisition highlights insider confidence in the company’s prospects, potentially sparking interest among investors in the financial markets. The transaction was conducted on the London Stock Exchange, emphasizing the company’s solid footing and growth potential.

