Conduit Holdings CEO Increases Stake with Share Purchase

November 08, 2024 — 12:23 pm EST

Conduit Holdings Ltd (GB:CRE) has released an update.

Conduit Holdings Limited announced that its CEO, Trevor Carvey, acquired 15,000 common shares, increasing his total shareholding to 605,557 shares. The transaction, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, reflects Carvey’s growing investment in the company. This move may signal confidence in Conduit’s financial prospects to investors.

