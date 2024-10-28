News & Insights

Condor Petroleum Reports Promising Workover Results

October 28, 2024 — 08:40 am EDT

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CDR) has released an update.

Condor Energies Inc. reports successful workover results from its gas field enhancement project in Uzbekistan, with two wells significantly boosting production. The company is optimistic about untapped hydrocarbon potential in its license area, drawing parallels to successful carbonate reservoirs in Canada.

