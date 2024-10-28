Condor Petroleum Reports Promising Workover Results

Condor Petroleum (TSE:CDR) has released an update.

Condor Energies Inc. reports successful workover results from its gas field enhancement project in Uzbekistan, with two wells significantly boosting production. The company is optimistic about untapped hydrocarbon potential in its license area, drawing parallels to successful carbonate reservoirs in Canada.

For further insights into TSE:CDR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.