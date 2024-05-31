News & Insights

Condor Gold Rewards CEO with New Shares

May 31, 2024 — 08:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Condor Gold (GB:CNR) has released an update.

Condor Gold Plc has issued 235,294 new Ordinary Shares at 28 pence each as a year-end bonus to CEO Mark Child, following unanimous Board approval with Child abstaining from the vote. The new shares are expected to be admitted to AIM by 5 June 2024 and are also awaiting listing approval on the Toronto Stock Exchange. This issuance brings Condor’s total issued share capital to 203,442,778 New Ordinary Shares, each with voting rights.

