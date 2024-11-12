News & Insights

Stocks

Condor Energies Reports Strong Q3 Results

November 12, 2024 — 07:41 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Condor Energies (TSE:CDR) has released an update.

Condor Energies has achieved significant production gains in Uzbekistan through successful workover campaigns and technological advancements, resulting in a third-quarter production average of 10,010 boe/d. The company also signed its first LNG Framework Agreement in Kazakhstan, marking a key step in its energy transition initiatives. These strategic moves are expected to enhance revenue streams and production efficiency.

