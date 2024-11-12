Concurrent Technologies Secures Major Defense Contract

Concurrent Technologies (GB:CNC) has released an update.

Concurrent Technologies Plc has secured a significant $3.72 million contract with a leading defense provider in Asia, enhancing its Systems business unit in Los Angeles. This deal, alongside its recent acquisition of Phillips Aerospace, positions the company for rapid expansion in 2025, as it prepares to move into a new facility and boost recruitment efforts.

