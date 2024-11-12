Concurrent Technologies Secures Major Defense Contract

Concurrent Technologies (GB:CNC) has released an update.
Concurrent Technologies Plc has secured a significant $3.72 million contract with a leading defense provider in Asia, enhancing its Systems business unit in Los Angeles. This deal, alongside its recent acquisition of Phillips Aerospace, positions the company for rapid expansion in 2025, as it prepares to move into a new facility and boost recruitment efforts.
For further insights into GB:CNC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Alphabet’s Waymo Expands Robotaxi Rides in Los Angeles to All Passengers
- Pfizer Considers Selling Hospital Unit to Free Up Cash and Reduce Debt
- Trump’s Win Is Good News for Alphabet Stock, Says Top Investor
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.