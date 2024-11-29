News & Insights

Concord New Energy’s Major Finance Lease Deals Announced

November 29, 2024 — 08:40 am EST

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group has announced two major finance lease arrangements involving significant transactions with financiers. These deals, worth approximately RMB571.33 million combined, involve the purchase and leaseback of equipment and auxiliary facilities. The arrangements are subject to shareholder approval, highlighting their potential impact on the company’s financial strategy.

Trending Articles

