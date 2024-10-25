News & Insights

Concord New Energy Welcomes New Independent Director

October 25, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has appointed Mr. Chua Pin as an independent non-executive director and a member of its Environmental, Social, and Governance Committee, effective October 25, 2024. With over 30 years of senior management experience in banking, Mr. Chua’s expertise is expected to enhance the company’s strategic direction. This move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its governance framework.

