Concord New Energy Announces Major Finance Lease Deal

Concord New Energy Group (HK:0182) has released an update.

Concord New Energy Group Limited has entered into a finance lease arrangement involving a purchase agreement valued at approximately RMB478,670,000 for equipment leasing. The transaction, which involves Supplier A, Supplier B, a Lessee, and a Financier, is classified as a discloseable transaction under Hong Kong’s listing rules due to its significant percentage ratio. This strategic move highlights the company’s ongoing financial maneuvers within the renewable energy sector.

For further insights into HK:0182 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.