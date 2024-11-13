Concord Medical Plans Shareholder Meeting to Address Key Changes

Concord Medical Services (CCM) has released an update.

Concord Medical Services has scheduled its 2024 annual general meeting for December 27, where shareholders will discuss amendments to the company’s governance documents and review its recent financial performance. The meeting will address changes in the ratio of American depositary shares to Class A ordinary shares, aimed at aligning with the company’s strategic objectives. As a leading healthcare provider in China, Concord Medical continues to focus on enhancing cancer care through its network of advanced hospitals and clinics.

