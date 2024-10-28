Concord Healthcare Ensures Proper IPO Funds Management

News & Insights

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:2453) has released an update.

Concord Healthcare Group Co., Ltd. has addressed a deviation in the use of its IPO proceeds, clarifying that the funds were temporarily invested in low-risk financial products. The company is taking steps to ensure proper use of the proceeds in the future by enhancing internal controls and compliance measures. This move aims to reassure investors and maintain trust in its financial management practices.

