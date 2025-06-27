Concentrix Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Analysts' ratings for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 4 analysts.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $63.25, with a high estimate of $72.00 and a low estimate of $54.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 10.48% increase from the previous average price target of $57.25.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

The perception of Concentrix by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Raises Outperform $62.00 $54.00 David Koning Baird Raises Outperform $72.00 $62.00 Vincent Colicchio Barrington Research Maintains Outperform $54.00 $54.00 Ruplu Bhattacharya B of A Securities Raises Neutral $65.00 $59.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Concentrix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Concentrix. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Concentrix compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Concentrix compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Concentrix's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Concentrix's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Concentrix analyst ratings.

All You Need to Know About Concentrix

Concentrix Corp is a technology enabled company specialized in customer engagement and customer management. The company provides end-to-end capabilities, including CX process optimization, technology innovation and design engineering, front- and back-office automation, analytics and business transformation services to clients in five industry verticals. The Company's verticals are technology and consumer electronics, retail, travel and e-commerce, communications and media, banking, financial services and insurance, and healthcare. Geographically, the company operates in Philippines, Unites States, India, Frances and Others. Maximum revenue is from Technology and consumer electronics industry and geographically from Philippines.

Understanding the Numbers: Concentrix's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: Below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a smaller scale relative to peers. This could be attributed to factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Concentrix's financials over 3M reveals challenges. As of 28 February, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -1.27% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Concentrix's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 2.82%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Concentrix's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 1.66%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.56%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, Concentrix adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CNXC

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 B of A Securities Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 Barrington Research Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for CNXC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.