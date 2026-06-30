Concentrix Q2 Earnings Call Focuses on AI Push, Margin Path

Concentrix Corporation CNXC used its second-quarter fiscal 2026 call to argue that the bigger story was not a slight miss versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but the way AI-led offerings, offshore delivery and internal cost actions are reshaping the business. Non-GAAP EPS of $2.63 missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.64. Revenues of $2.46 billion also lagged the consensus mark of $2.47 billion.

Concentrix Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Concentrix Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Concentrix Corporation Quote

Management’s message centered on the mix shift. Executives pointed to stronger technology demand, a record cash flow quarter and a clearer path to margin improvement in the second half, even as revenue growth expectations came down.

CNXC Leans Harder Into iX Suite

Chief executive officer Christopher Caldwell said the quarter marked an acceleration in the company’s evolution, led by its iX Suite platform and broader AI-enabled services strategy. He highlighted a 400% year-over-year increase in iX Suite deal count and said deals combining technology with services rose 25%, while those combining AI, technology and services climbed 80%.

Caldwell said Concentrix closed almost 100 iX Suite deals in the quarter and is now trying to speed deployments to keep up with demand. He added that the company remains on track to double iX Suite revenues by the end of fiscal 2026 and surpass $120 million in annual recurring revenues.

Caldwell also framed the platform as a margin and growth lever rather than a near-term revenue cannibalization issue. According to Caldwell, 11% of company revenues are now influenced by iX Suite deployments, and those clients are growing faster while carrying roughly 350 basis points better margin.

Concentrix Cuts Costs While Funding Growth

Chief financial officer Andre Valentine said fiscal second-quarter non-GAAP operating income was $292 million, with a margin of 11.9%, while adjusted EBITDA reached $347.4 million, or 14.1% of revenues. Both margin measures improved sequentially from the fiscal first quarter, even as revenue growth stayed muted.

This improvement came alongside heavier restructuring. Caldwell said management accelerated the use of AI internally and moved faster to align costs with higher-growth, higher-return areas, resulting in a larger restructuring charge than anticipated at the start of the quarter.

The company now expects total restructuring expense of $175 million this year, including $45 million in the fiscal third quarter and $30 million in the fiscal fourth quarter. Valentine said the cash flow guide already absorbs that spending, underscoring management’s effort to pair cost discipline with continued investment in AI talent and deployment capacity.

CNXC Trims Growth View as Offshore Shift Speeds Up

The main change in the quarter was in the revenue outlook. Concentrix now expects fiscal 2026 revenues of $9.93 billion to $10.03 billion, implying constant-currency growth of 0.25% to 1.25%, down from its prior view. Fiscal third-quarter revenues are projected at $2.47 billion to $2.49 billion, with constant-currency growth of flat to 1%.

Management tied the reset to faster offshoring and customer spending changes rather than weakening demand in its AI-related offerings. Valentine said the primary driver was an acceleration in mix shift to offshore locations, now seen as nearly a 300-basis-point headwind, compared with the prior assumption of 200 basis points.

Caldwell added that some clients are also reducing support for certain customer segments in high-cost markets, creating another drag. He described the overall demand environment as stable, but said client cost pressure is increasing urgency around automation and offshore delivery.

Concentrix Uses Cash Flow to Attack Debt

Cash generation was one of the clearest positives. Concentrix reported $257.9 million in operating cash flow and a record fiscal second-quarter adjusted free cash flow of $242.3 million.

Valentine said the company reduced net debt by $228 million in the quarter to about $4.32 billion. He added that Concentrix expects to repay more than $550 million of debt this year, including notes due in August 2026 and term loans maturing in December 2026.

That capital allocation stance also explains why share repurchases stayed paused. The company paid its quarterly dividend, did not buy back stock in the quarter and reiterated its goal of ending fiscal 2026 with net leverage below 2.6 times adjusted EBITDA.

CNXC Q&A Sharpens the Pressure Points

Analyst questions focused on the durability of the revenue headwinds and the timing of margin benefits. A Canaccord Genuity analyst pressed management on how much of the updated outlook was driven by faster offshoring compared with outright client volume cuts. Caldwell responded that offshoring headwind assumptions moved closer to 3%, while spending reallocation away from certain customer segments accounted for about 1%.

A BofA Securities analyst asked why the full-year margin view moved lower despite management still calling for second-half improvement. Valentine said the reduction was mainly tied to lower revenues and temporary duplicate costs from moving work offshore, while restructuring actions and stronger scale in tech solutions should drive a higher margin profile later in the year.

Barrington Research also asked whether iX Suite revenues are replacing legacy business or adding new spend. Caldwell said the software revenues are incremental, while the broader benefit comes from faster client growth, better margins and additional wallet share as customers expand deployments.

Concentrix Leaves a Focused Message

The tone coming out of the call was disciplined rather than promotional. Management acknowledged that faster offshoring and selective client spending cuts are weighing on near-term revenues, but it kept returning to the same points: AI demand is real, margin expansion is still expected in the back half and cash flow is strong enough to fund restructuring and debt reduction.

That leaves Concentrix heading into the second half with a narrower growth outlook, but also with a more explicit operating playbook. The company is leaning into AI deployments, pushing internal efficiency harder and using cash generation to repair the balance sheet.

Zacks Signals on CNXC

CNXC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), which indicates a more neutral near-term earnings estimate revision profile than a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy). For investors using Style Scores alongside the rank, the stock’s Value Score of A, Growth Score of B, Momentum Score of B and VGM Score of A point to favorable underlying style characteristics, with the strongest signals coming from value and the combined VGM measure. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The Style Score framework places greater weight on A and B grades, but it also treats the Zacks Rank as the first screen. A Zacks Rank #3 can still be held, especially when supported by stronger Style Scores, though the rank can change as estimate revisions move after the quarter’s results and guidance update.

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