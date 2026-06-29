Concentrix Corporation Reveals Increase In Q2 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Concentrix Corporation (CNXC) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $55.28 million, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $42.09 million, or $0.63 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Concentrix Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $160.19 million or $2.63 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 1.9% to $2.462 billion from $2.417 billion last year.

Concentrix Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $55.28 Mln. vs. $42.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.86 vs. $0.63 last year. -Revenue: $2.462 Bln vs. $2.417 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.