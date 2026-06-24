Comtech Telecom Stock Outlook as Allerium Reshapes the Story Ahead

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. CMTL is no longer best viewed only as a broad communications hardware and services story. The company is moving toward a more focused public-safety and software-led profile, with Allerium becoming increasingly central to how investors should assess the stock.



That shift comes with real positives: a sizable backlog, improving operating cash flow, a pending asset sale and stronger emphasis on NG911 and mission-critical public-safety infrastructure. Still, the near-term picture is not clean. Sales remain under pressure, bookings were soft in the latest quarter and the company must still prove that its backlog can convert into steadier growth.

Comtech’s Business Mix Is Changing

Comtech now operates through two segments: Satellite and Space Communications, or S&S, and Allerium. S&S supports satellite ground systems, modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, troposcatter systems, cybersecurity training and space components. Allerium provides NG911, call-handling, location and messaging software, emergency services IP networks and related services for public-safety answering points and carriers.



In the third quarter of fiscal 2026, Comtech generated net sales of $106 million. S&S contributed $50.33 million, or roughly 47.5% of sales, while Allerium generated $55.67 million, or about 52.5%. That mix matters because Comtech’s center of gravity is moving away from a more diversified legacy communications portfolio and toward public-safety software, NG911 infrastructure and mission-critical services.



The broader context also matters. Motorola Solutions MSI remains a major public-safety technology company, with offerings across critical communications, command-center software, video security and related safety solutions. That gives investors a useful frame for understanding why Comtech wants Allerium to become the clearer strategic identity of the remaining business.



Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Price and Consensus

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. price-consensus-chart | Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Quote

Allerium Gives CMTL a New Center

Allerium is becoming the core of the Comtech story. The segment’s offerings sit directly in areas where public-safety agencies and carriers are modernizing systems: NG911, call handling, emergency services IP networks, location-based routing and messaging.



For the first nine months of fiscal 2026, Allerium represented 51.8% of consolidated sales and produced a 1.30x book-to-bill ratio. That suggests demand in the business has been stronger than the consolidated company’s latest quarterly bookings profile. The segment was also supported by funding tied to a multi-year contract extension valued above $130 million.



This does not remove execution risk, but it does give Comtech a sharper narrative. A business built around emergency-response software and networks can be easier for investors to track than one spread across a wider mix of satellite hardware, public safety, components and support services. It also gives management a clearer area for capital allocation after the S&S transaction closes.

Comtech’s Sale Could Reset the Balance Sheet

The pending sale of most of S&S is a major part of the turnaround case. Comtech agreed to sell most of that business for a $157.5 million base cash price to an affiliate of Gilat Satellite Networks (GILT). Gilat is relevant here not just as a buyer, but as a satellite-communications company that can provide a more natural home for much of the S&S asset base.



Management expects the transaction to simplify the portfolio, sharpen the company’s strategic focus and reduce debt. Net cash proceeds are expected to be about $143 million to $145 million. Under Comtech’s existing credit facilities, 65% of net proceeds are earmarked for repayment of the senior secured credit facility, while the remaining 35% will be used to prepay subordinated debt, starting with the subordinated priority term loan.



The transaction is also tied to additional financial flexibility. Covenant testing for the net leverage ratio, fixed charge coverage ratio and minimum EBITDA has been suspended through the four quarters ending July 31, 2027. That gives Comtech more time to execute the Allerium-led transition without facing the same near-term covenant pressure.

CMTL Still Faces Real Near-Term Friction

The reset story is compelling, but the latest operating data still show meaningful friction. Third-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues fell to $106 million from $126.79 million in the year-earlier quarter. Consolidated bookings were $70.5 million, producing a 0.67x book-to-bill ratio. Funded backlog slipped to $696.1 million from $708.1 million a year earlier.



The softness reflects several headwinds. Procurement-related disruptions are delaying backlog conversion and weighing on near-term revenue visibility. S&S sales have also been weak, partly because Comtech has moved away from lower-margin and working-capital-intensive revenue. That may improve the quality of the business over time, but it creates pressure in the transition period.



Investors should also remember that a smaller, more focused company is not automatically a lower-risk company. The success of the post-sale Comtech depends on Allerium’s ability to convert funded backlog, maintain customer traction and scale public-safety software and services profitably.

How CMTL’s Signals Fit the Story

CMTL currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Its Zacks Style Scores also lean favorable, with a Value Score of A, Momentum Score of A, Growth Score of B and VGM Score of A. For investors using the Zacks Rank alongside Style Scores, that combination supports interest in the shares over the near term. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



The longer-term case is still more conditional. Comtech has a cleaner strategic direction, a pending debt-reduction event and an emerging core in Allerium. However, the company must still show that public-safety demand, backlog and software innovation can translate into steadier revenue growth and better earnings power.



For now, CMTL’s setup is mixed but more defined than before. The stock has near-term support from its Zacks Rank and Style Scores, while the investment debate increasingly comes down to whether Allerium can reshape Comtech from a turnaround story into a durable public-safety technology platform.

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