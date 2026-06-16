Comstock Strengthens Balance Sheet With $600M Pinnacle Transaction

Comstock Resources, Inc. CRK announced the sale of a 27% equity stake in its midstream subsidiary, Pinnacle Gas Services, to the investment firm Sixth Street for $600 million. The transaction values Pinnacle at an enterprise value of approximately $2.2 billion, highlighting the underlying value of Comstock's midstream assets in the Western Haynesville. Following the transaction, CRK retains a 73% controlling interest, representing a value of roughly $1.6 billion, and continues to manage and operate the business.

The transaction strengthens Comstock's financial position as the proceeds were used to redeem Pinnacle's preferred equity securities, repay all outstanding debt and simplify its capital structure. As a result, Pinnacle's annual fixed charges are expected to decline approximately $40 million, supporting stronger future cash flows and profitability.

The deal enhances Comstock's exposure to growth by leveraging Pinnacle's midstream network across its 540,000 net Western Haynesville acres. This positions CRK to capitalize on surging natural gas demand from liquified natural gas ("LNG") exports, power generation and expanding data-center infrastructure. CRK also secures a strategic long-term partner while maintaining full operational control.

An additional benefit is the potential increase in Comstock's ownership stake. Upon Sixth Street achieving certain return targets, its interest could decline from 27% to 19.5%, increasing CRK's ownership from 73% to 80.5%. Overall, the transaction unlocks value from Comstock's midstream assets and brings stability to its business model and enhances investor appeal.

Comstock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The rising global demand for LNG is driving significant growth for companies involved in production and transportation of natural gas. This trend benefits YPF Sociedad Anónima YPF and W&T Offshore, Inc. WTI, which are engaged in natural gas production, as well as Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI, which is involved in natural gas transportation. WTI and KMI currently carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each, while YPF sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

As an integrated energy company, YPF has a strong foothold in Argentina’s Vaca Muerta formation, which supports production growth. In the coming quarters, YPF projects increased operational activity, which is expected to support higher oil and gas output in the second half of 2026.

Operating across 605,000 acres of the Gulf of America, W&T Offshore produces oil and natural gas across a diverse portfolio of offshore assets. With substantial proved and probable reserves, the company is well-positioned for nearly 20 years of steady production.

Kinder Morgan operates one of North America's largest natural gas infrastructure networks, consisting of approximately 58,600 miles of transmission pipelines, 6,800 miles of gathering systems and 1,300 miles of natural gas liquids pipelines. KMI transports nearly 40% of U.S. natural gas production and controls more than 700 billion cubic feet of storage capacity, representing roughly 15% of the nation's total storage capacity.

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Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (KMI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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