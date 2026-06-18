Comstock Soars 47% in a Year: Should You Buy the Stock?

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI shares have climbed 47.1% in the past year compared with the industry’s 5.2% growth. The company has outperformed other industry players, including LGI Homes, Inc. LGIH and Persimmon Plc PSMMY. Shares of LGI Homes have rallied 10.6%, while Persimmon stock has declined 20.1% in the same time frame. Comstock benefits from recurring fee-based revenues, strong occupancy, robust mixed-use development demand, an asset-light, debt-free model and expanding AI infrastructure opportunities.



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A Key Look Into CHCI’s Business Operations

Comstock is a leading Washington, D.C.-area real estate services firm specializing in the management, development, and operation of mixed-use, transit-oriented properties. Since 1985, the company has acquired, developed, operated, and sold millions of square feet of residential, commercial, and mixed-use assets, with flagship developments including Reston Station and Loudoun Station along Metro’s Silver Line. CHCI provides a full range of services, including asset and property management, development and construction management, leasing, marketing, acquisitions, dispositions, and strategic investment consulting, serving institutional investors, family offices, financial institutions and public-sector partners. The company manages a diversified portfolio of commercial, residential, hospitality, parking and security-related assets.

Comstock’s Key Tailwinds

Comstock benefits from a highly resilient asset-light and debt-free operating model that generates recurring fee income through long-term asset management, property management, development and construction management contracts. The company’s 2022 Asset Management Agreement covering its anchor portfolio provides stable revenue with cost-plus protection, reducing downside risk.

The company continues to expand its managed portfolio, creating a larger base of recurring revenue streams. In the first quarter of 2026, assets under management increased 32% year over year, while revenues rose 38%. Commercial and residential portfolios maintained strong occupancy levels of 93% and 94%, respectively, demonstrating healthy demand for Comstock-managed properties. Growing contributions from asset management, property management, and ParkX services provide revenue diversification and improve earnings visibility, supporting sustainable long-term growth.

Comstock is broadening its service offerings beyond traditional real estate management, creating additional fee-generating opportunities. Recent initiatives include assuming management of the 1.4 million-square-foot Dulles Town Center Mall and expanding ParkX into hospitality and food-and-beverage management through Starbucks locations at Reston Station and Loudoun Station. These initiatives deepen client relationships, diversify revenue sources, and enhance the company’s vertically integrated operating platform, strengthening its competitive position in the Washington, D.C. region.

The company is benefiting from continued demand for premium mixed-use, transit-oriented developments. Projects such as BLVD Haley, Ebbitt House, and the JW Marriott Residences at Reston Station are driving leasing activity and monetization opportunities. The JW Marriott Residences generated more than $12 million of sales in the first quarter of 2026 and nearly $90 million since launch, underscoring strong demand for luxury residential offerings. Additionally, ongoing retail leasing and experiential tenants continue to enhance the attractiveness and value of Comstock’s flagship destinations.

Comstock is positioning itself to capitalize on the rapidly growing AI infrastructure market through its Oklahoma data center joint venture with Jericho Energy Ventures. The venture combines large-scale development expertise with access to land, power, water and energy infrastructure to serve hyperscale data center demand. Simultaneously, the company’s Institutional Venture Platform enables it to partner with institutional investors and pursue high-quality acquisitions such as Woodland Pointe, creating new avenues for fee income, development profits, and long-term value creation while limiting capital intensity.

Challenges Persist for CHCI’s Business

Comstock remains highly dependent on the performance of the Washington, D.C. metropolitan real estate market, particularly large mixed-use developments such as Reston Station and Loudoun Station, making it vulnerable to regional economic slowdowns, weaker office demand, or changes in work-from-office trends. Additionally, leasing risk, tenant concentration at certain assets, rising operating costs, competition from larger real estate service providers, and execution risks associated with expanding into new areas such as mall management and data-center development could pressure profitability and limit future growth opportunities.

Comstock’s Valuation

From a valuation perspective, Comstock appears relatively expensive. Currently, CHCI is trading at 1.92X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, above the industry’s average of 0.94X. The metric also remains higher than the company’s peers, including LGI Homes (1.71X) and Persimmon (0.92X).



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Conclusion

Comstock benefits from a resilient asset-light, debt-free operating model, growing recurring fee income, strong occupancy levels, and expanding opportunities in AI infrastructure and institutional partnerships. However, its reliance on the Washington, D.C. real estate market, leasing and tenant concentration risks, rising costs and competitive pressures could weigh on future growth and profitability.

Also, its valuation is higher than the industry average. For long-term investors, CHCI’s strong fundamentals may justify holding the stock, but investors looking to add the stock to their portfolios may want to wait for a better entry point.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.