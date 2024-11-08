Comstock Q3 Earnings Decline Y/Y on Deferred Fees Headwind

For the third quarter of 2024, Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI reported earnings per share (EPS) of 23 cents, a decrease from 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.

The company’s quarterly revenues were $13 million, down from $14.5 million in the third quarter of 2023.

Comstock’s third-quarter 2024 performance was characterized by strong recurring revenue growth in property and parking management, which was offset by deferred incentive fees that impacted overall revenue. The company's revenue decrease stemmed mainly from a deferral of scheduled third-quarter incentive fees for seven commercial assets, leading to lower net income and adjusted EBITDA compared to the previous year. It remains financially stable with substantial cash flow generation, underscored by its asset-light, debt-free business model.

Key Business Metrics

Recurring Fee-Based Revenue Growth

Recurring fee-based revenue from property and parking management, a core part of Comstock’s income, surged 154% year over year in the third quarter. This demonstrates the company’s growing footprint in the property management space and its focus on generating stable revenue streams from recurring sources, which have been crucial for maintaining cash flow in a challenging economic environment.

Supplemental Fees and New Leases

Comstock added $1.1 million in supplemental fee revenue for commercial leases. Additionally, the company signed four new commercial leases in Q3, covering 39,000 square feet of office and retail space. This activity aligns with Comstock’s strategy of expanding its commercial real estate portfolio, capitalizing on the high demand for well-located urban spaces.

Residential and Commercial Portfolio Occupancy

Occupancy in Comstock’s managed residential portfolio stood at an impressive 95%, with in-place rents up 5% year over year. Meanwhile, the commercial portfolio also demonstrated strength, with a leased percentage of 94% for stabilized assets. The high occupancy rates across both residential and commercial portfolios illustrate strong demand and effective management of existing assets, further solidifying the company’s foundation for growth.

Growth in Assets Under Management (AUM)

Comstock’s AUM increased by 26 assets compared to the prior year, primarily due to the expansion of its ParkX Management subsidiary. ParkX achieved quarterly revenue growth of 75%, driven by the strategic acquisition of parking management contracts. This rapid growth in AUM reflects Comstock’s ability to capture additional market share in the parking management sector, a complementary area to its core property management services.

Operating Costs

Operating costs and expenses rose in the quarter, reaching $10.2 million from $9.2 million a year ago. The increase was due to higher costs associated with managing a larger portfolio and expanded operational activities, including the growth in ParkX Management.

Net Income and Adjusted EBITDA

The company’s net income for the third quarter of 2024 totaled $2.4 million, down from $4.7 million in Q3 2023. Adjusted EBITDA also declined, from $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2023 to $3.1 million in the third quarter of 2024. This decrease was largely attributed to the impact of deferred incentive fees, which reduced overall fee revenue. However, recurring fee-based income saw significant growth, helping to partially offset the decline in one-time fees.

Balance Sheet Update (As of Sept. 30, 2024)

Comstock reported cash and cash equivalents totaling $21.1 million, an increase from $18.8 million at the end of 2023.

The company’s total assets grew to $52.2 million, up from $49.9 million at the 2023-end level.

Operating lease liabilities stood at $6.5 million, slightly lower than the $7.1 million recorded at the end of 2023.

Meanwhile, stockholders' equity rose to $41.7 million, up from $37.2 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Management Guidance

Comstock’s CEO, Christopher Clemente, emphasized the company’s confidence in achieving continued top-line growth in the fourth quarter and beyond. The company has visibility into future revenue growth from both the scheduled commercial leasing fees and anticipated expansions in its managed asset portfolio.

Other Developments

Comstock continued to make progress on its large-scale development projects, particularly the second phase of Reston Station, known as The Row. Notably, pre-sales for the JW Marriott Residences at Reston Station are outpacing projections and exceeding pricing expectations, with initial deliveries anticipated in the third quarter of 2025. Additionally, Comstock has received strong leasing interest from prospective tenants for its two trophy-class office towers within this development, with occupancy slated for 2025 and 2026.

