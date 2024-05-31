News & Insights

Comstock Mining Shareholders Approve Key Governance Issues

May 31, 2024 — 06:02 pm EDT

The latest announcement is out from Comstock Mining (LODE).

At the Company’s Annual Meeting on May 30, 2024, shareholders voted on key issues including the election of board directors, ratification of the company’s accounting firm, and an advisory resolution on executive compensation. All seven board director nominees were elected for the following year, Assure CPA, LLC was ratified as the independent accounting firm for the fiscal year, and the executive compensation proposal received non-binding approval. Participation was high, with over 74 million shares represented, demonstrating active engagement from the shareholders in the company’s governance.

