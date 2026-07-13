Comstock Expands Reston Station Tenant Base With Virtualitics Lease

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. CHCI continues to strengthen the tenant mix at its flagship Reston Station development with the addition of Virtualitics, an AI-powered decision intelligence solutions provider. The company has signed a lease for a 3,000-square-foot office in Reston Station.

Pasadena, CA-based Virtualitics develops artificial intelligence applications that help enterprise and government organizations transform complex data into actionable insights.

Reston Station Gains Another Technology Tenant

The latest lease reinforces Reston Station's position as a premier mixed-use destination for technology companies seeking modern office space with convenient access to transportation and lifestyle amenities. As demand shifts toward premium, transit-oriented workplaces with integrated lifestyle amenities, Reston Station continues to benefit from its strategic location and diversified tenant base.

Comstock continues to attract businesses looking for well-connected workplaces that support employee recruitment and long-term growth.

A Strategic Asset in Comstock's Portfolio

Reston Station remains one of the Mid-Atlantic region's largest mixed-use, transit-oriented developments. Spread across approximately 90 acres around the Wiehle-Reston East Metro Station, the property houses several Trophy-Class office buildings occupied by leading companies, including Google, Booz Allen Hamilton, ICF International and CARFAX.

Beyond office space, the development offers luxury residential towers, Virginia's first JW Marriott hotel and residences, along with a wide range of dining, retail and wellness options. The upcoming opening of Ebbitt House, the first expansion of Washington, D.C.'s iconic Old Ebbitt Grill brand, is expected to further enhance the property's appeal.

Why it Matters

The recent move is expected to pave the way for Comstock's expansion in Northern Virginia, a region known for its strong technology ecosystem and government contracting workforce. It is likely to boost CHCI’s revenues by generating additional rental income and supporting higher occupancy at Reston Station.

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Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (CHCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

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