comScore (SCOR) Price Target Increased by 54.55% to 8.67

The average one-year price target for comScore (NasdaqGS:SCOR) has been revised to $8.67 / share. This is an increase of 54.55% from the prior estimate of $5.61 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.11% from the latest reported closing price of $7.53 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 50 funds or institutions reporting positions in comScore. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.96% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCOR is 0.16%, an increase of 21.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.35% to 1,778K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

180 Degree Capital holds 400K shares representing 7.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Westerly Capital Management holds 400K shares representing 7.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 395K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCOR by 39.03% over the last quarter.

Clune & Associates holds 127K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 119K shares representing 2.37% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Cerberus Capital Management holds 110K shares representing 2.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

