Comscore reports Q3 adjusted EBITDA $10.1M vs. $13.4M last year

November 12, 2024 — 04:14 pm EST

Reports Q3 revenue $88.5M, consensus $85.92M.”In the third quarter, we took meaningful steps forward in our cross-platform business, with our revenue in this area growing nearly 34% year-over-year and underpinning several key wins in the market,” said Jon Carpenter, CEO. “We’ve also made steady progress embedding our cross-platform measurement and audience products into the programmatic ecosystem. This progress enables advertisers to more easily target the audiences most important to them and measure their campaign’s ability to deliver incremental audiences across platforms. As we look ahead to Q4 and into 2025, I’m confident we will continue to make progress in our transformation, positioning us to become the industry’s leading source for cross-platform audience planning and measurement.”

