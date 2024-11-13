News & Insights

Stocks

Computershare Marks 30 Years with Strong FY24 Results

November 13, 2024 — 09:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited celebrates its 30th anniversary on the ASX with strong financial performance for FY24, highlighted by a 9% increase in management EPS and over $600 million in free cash flow. The company attributes its success to strategic efforts in simplifying its business model and growing key revenue lines, allowing for higher returns and expanded EBIT margins. This financial strength enables Computershare to invest in technology, reduce debt, and enhance shareholder rewards.

For further insights into AU:CPU stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CMSQF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.