Computershare Marks 30 Years with Strong FY24 Results

Computershare Limited celebrates its 30th anniversary on the ASX with strong financial performance for FY24, highlighted by a 9% increase in management EPS and over $600 million in free cash flow. The company attributes its success to strategic efforts in simplifying its business model and growing key revenue lines, allowing for higher returns and expanded EBIT margins. This financial strength enables Computershare to invest in technology, reduce debt, and enhance shareholder rewards.

