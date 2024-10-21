Computershare Limited Updates on Share Buy-Back Program

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited has announced an update on its ongoing share buy-back program, with a total of 17,195,663 shares repurchased to date. The company continues its buy-back efforts, acquiring an additional 97,743 shares recently. This move could be aimed at optimizing capital structure and potentially enhancing shareholder value.

