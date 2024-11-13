Computershare Limited Prepares for 2024 AGM Insights

Computershare Limited (AU:CPU) has released an update.

Computershare Limited is set to present key updates at its 2024 Annual General Meeting, highlighting insights from Chairman Paul Reynolds and CEO Stuart Irving. The meeting will also cover voting outcomes on various resolutions, reflecting shareholders’ engagement and interests. Investors keen on understanding the company’s strategic direction and shareholder sentiments should keep an eye on these developments.

