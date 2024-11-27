Computer Modelling Group Names New Bluware President

Computer Modelling (TSE:CMG) has released an update.
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. has appointed Herman Nieuwoudt as the new President of its subsidiary, Bluware. Nieuwoudt brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles at Baker Hughes, and will now lead the development of Bluware’s cutting-edge seismic data solutions. This strategic move is expected to enhance Bluware’s capabilities in delivering fast and efficient data storage and interpretation tools.
