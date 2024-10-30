Computacenter’s Stake Adjustment by Ogden Trust

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has announced that The Peter Ogden Children’s Trust, with Peter Ogden as a trustee, sold 562,284 of its ordinary shares, representing 0.52% of the company’s voting rights. This transaction, executed at a price of GBP 23.12 per share, leaves the Trust with a 6.41% stake in the company. The shares were transferred to trusts benefiting Ogden family members.

