Computacenter PLC Expands Share Buy-Back Program

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has repurchased 161,168 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2331.2293 pence each as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move increases the company’s treasury holdings to over 11 million shares, signaling a strategic effort to boost shareholder value and maintain market confidence. Investors might find this buy-back indicative of Computacenter’s strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

For further insights into GB:CCC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.