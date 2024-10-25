News & Insights

Computacenter PLC Expands Share Buy-Back Program

October 25, 2024 — 12:39 pm EDT

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has repurchased 161,168 of its ordinary shares at an average price of 2331.2293 pence each as part of its ongoing share buy-back program. This move increases the company’s treasury holdings to over 11 million shares, signaling a strategic effort to boost shareholder value and maintain market confidence. Investors might find this buy-back indicative of Computacenter’s strong financial position and commitment to returning capital to shareholders.

