Computacenter PLC Expands Share Buy-Back Program

October 23, 2024 — 12:52 pm EDT

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has bought back 150,171 of its own shares at an average price of 2370.39 pence each as part of its ongoing share buy-back program, bringing its treasury shares to 11,776,562. This move reflects the company’s strategy to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation. Investors may find this buy-back program indicative of Computacenter’s confidence in its financial health and stock performance.

