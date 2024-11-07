News & Insights

Computacenter CEO Granted Share Options Under New Plan

November 07, 2024 — 12:02 pm EST

Computacenter (GB:CCC) has released an update.

Computacenter PLC has announced that CEO Michael John Norris was granted options to acquire 1,594 ordinary shares under the 2024 Sharesave Plan at a price of £19.75 each. These options can be exercised between December 2029 and May 2030, providing a potential opportunity for Norris to benefit from future stock performance.

